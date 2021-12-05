Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after buying an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

CNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,422. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

