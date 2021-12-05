Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $121.30 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $119.39 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

