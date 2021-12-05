Critical Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

iCAD presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 210.28%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 108.74%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 5.96 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -19.58 BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.29 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -29.54

BrainsWay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

