Critical Contrast: TSS (TSSI) versus Its Rivals

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TSS to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 164 668 967 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given TSS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s competitors have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 25.95 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 18.12

TSS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 0.92% 12.98% 2.10% TSS Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

