Critical Review: Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) vs. Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions 0.63% -11.65% 1.55% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Staffing 360 Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 753.41%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Rooshine.

Volatility & Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.08 -$15.64 million ($6.87) -0.15 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

