Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of CRON opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

