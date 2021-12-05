CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $197.05 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.