Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

