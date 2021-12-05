Csenge Advisory Group Buys 117 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

