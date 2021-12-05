Csenge Advisory Group Has $829,000 Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

