CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CTS worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.75. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.