CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

