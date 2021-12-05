CUE Protocol (CUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,384.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $125,947.89 and $1,384.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.54 or 0.00033892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.85 or 0.08403464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.80 or 1.00305858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

