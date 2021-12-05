Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post $253.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $255.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 23,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $246 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

