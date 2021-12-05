Curate Market Cap Tops $23.64 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Curate has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $867,798.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curate has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00005789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,744 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.