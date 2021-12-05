CVCoin Hits One Day Volume of $427,177.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $427,177.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.11 or 0.08444900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00080618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.44 or 1.00575737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.