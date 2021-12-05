Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTKB. Cowen began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

CTKB opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.