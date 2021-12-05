D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

