D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,470 shares of company stock valued at $658,736. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

