DA Davidson Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $344.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.87. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

