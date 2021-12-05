DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

DBVT opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

