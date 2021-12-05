DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $1,090.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002409 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013480 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,606,146 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

