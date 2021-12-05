Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Shares of DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average is $354.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.