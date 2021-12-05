Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

