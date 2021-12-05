DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

