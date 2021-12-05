DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $695,105.00 and approximately $252,828.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001688 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.38 or 0.08418241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00078667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.77 or 0.98072580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

