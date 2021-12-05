Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,038 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,038 ($26.63) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,187.91 ($28.59).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,646.60 ($21.51) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a market cap of £187.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

