Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to “Buy”

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.71.

LII traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.04. 230,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.45. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $3,586,605. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

