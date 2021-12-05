Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.38. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 127,925 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

