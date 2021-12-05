Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) Head to Head Comparison

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.83 -$4.52 billion $1.92 55.21 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamondback Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 4 19 1 2.88 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $115.65, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 7.95% 12.95% 7.01% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

