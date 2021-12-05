Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diginex were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diginex by 111.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Diginex by 48.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

EQOS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Diginex Limited has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $22.95.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

