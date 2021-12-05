Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
DENR stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Discovery Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Discovery Energy
