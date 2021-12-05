Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

DENR stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Discovery Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Get Discovery Energy alerts:

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.