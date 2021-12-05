DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $340.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

