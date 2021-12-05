Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

NYSE:DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.60. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

