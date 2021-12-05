Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.