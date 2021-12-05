Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s capital investment will further strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and assist it to meet customers’ demand. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost earnings. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help its transition toward regulated operations. The company is adding clean energy units and targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It has enough liquidity to meet obligations. Yet its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the past six years will adversely impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas could impact profitability.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

