Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Up 5%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPUKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

