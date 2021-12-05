Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

