DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $157.71 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,692,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,743,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

