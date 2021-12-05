DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head to Head Review

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

This table compares DoubleVerify and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 20.25 $20.45 million N/A N/A Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DoubleVerify and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Clikia on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.