Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $214,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

