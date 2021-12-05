Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

