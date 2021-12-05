Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
LON:DOCS opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
