Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 700

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRX. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.33 ($7.63).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.77 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 461.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

