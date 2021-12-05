Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 700

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRX. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.33 ($7.63).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.77 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 461.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

