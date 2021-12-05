Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.08497046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00063076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,623.40 or 1.00587607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

