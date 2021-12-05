Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 383,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,611. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

