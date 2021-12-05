DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 78.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $48,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

