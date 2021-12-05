Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUERF. Nord/LB upgraded Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55. Dürr has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

