Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $88.19 million and $4.29 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

