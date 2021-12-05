DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after buying an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

