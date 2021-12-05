Dylan Kelly Sells 26,189 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dylan Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Dylan Kelly sold 977 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $2,295.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

